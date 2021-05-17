U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

USPH traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $114.89. 335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,226. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

