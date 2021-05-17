Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.