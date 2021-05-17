Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.81.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE UBER opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
