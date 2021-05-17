Ubiq 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,958.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $16.77 million and $69,958.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,681.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.58 or 0.07558346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.10 or 0.02456660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.00648981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00206036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.04 or 0.00783040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00660182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.28 or 0.00543210 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

