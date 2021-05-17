UBIX.Network (UBX) Price Reaches $0.0012

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. UBIX.Network has a market capitalization of $56.60 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UBIX.Network Profile

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network . The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network . UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

Buying and Selling UBIX.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBIX.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBIX.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBIX.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

