UCA Coin (UCA) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $25,602.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00447457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00227281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005032 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.01315167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042007 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,305,581,276 coins and its circulating supply is 2,027,852,652 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

