UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in UFP Industries by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after buying an additional 578,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

