Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE):
- 5/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.
- 5/11/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.
- 5/6/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.
- 5/5/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $110.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.94 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.19.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 46,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $12,775,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,728.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
