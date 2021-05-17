Uni-Select Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

TSE UNS opened at C$14.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.19. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of C$3.13 and a twelve month high of C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

