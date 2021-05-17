Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.86.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$14.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.19. The stock has a market cap of C$621.39 million and a PE ratio of -16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$14.95.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

