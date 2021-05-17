Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $196,602.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00089685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00444383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00229466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $602.77 or 0.01345397 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,991,890 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

