Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1,320.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,339.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

