Unigestion Holding SA Buys 24,207 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 196.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

