Unigestion Holding SA Has $2.56 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 92.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 659,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,106,000 after buying an additional 316,849 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $224,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

