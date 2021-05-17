Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.