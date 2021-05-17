Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 436.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,036 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

