Unigestion Holding SA Sells 20,576 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of AMGN opened at $251.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.