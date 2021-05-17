UniLayer (LAYER) Achieves Market Cap of $27.32 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $27.32 million and $4.07 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.95 or 0.01336542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00115788 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

