UniLend Trading Down 19.2% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $29.53 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00086169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.62 or 0.01360848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115135 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.