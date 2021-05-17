UniMex Network (UMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.16 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00004647 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and $530,394.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00089796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00441776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00227575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.82 or 0.01344845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042161 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,732,599 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

