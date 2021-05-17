Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.