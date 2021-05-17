Uniper’s (UNPRF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Monday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.