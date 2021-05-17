Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.03 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $12.03 million and $306,112.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00089685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00444383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00229466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.77 or 0.01345397 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,567,126 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

