Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $34.49 or 0.00077893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,616,278 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.