United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of United Community Banks worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in United Community Banks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

UCBI stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

