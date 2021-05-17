United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

UPS opened at $216.38 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

