Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) shares were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packaged cakes, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

