Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Down 1.5%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.19. 95,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,658,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:UPC)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

