Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.83

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

