Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Gary Steele Sells 7,500 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.15. 1,043,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.80 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

