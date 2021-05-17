Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -159.96 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

