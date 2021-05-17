Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.90

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 192476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on U shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Participation in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.30 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

