Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

