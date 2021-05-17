UREEQA (URQA) Trading 36.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $209,826.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00089443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00457360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00224065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005074 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.70 or 0.01308912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042826 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

