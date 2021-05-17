UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for UroGen Pharma in a report issued on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

