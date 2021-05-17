Urus Achieves Market Cap of $8.69 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $18.48 or 0.00041854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $8.69 million and $811,271.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Urus has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.37 or 0.01266712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116761 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

