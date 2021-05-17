Urus Trading Down 41.3% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $18.48 or 0.00041854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $811,271.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars.

