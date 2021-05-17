US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

USFD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. 12,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

