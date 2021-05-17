US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.
USFD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.
Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. 12,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86.
In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
