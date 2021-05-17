Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $94.00 at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,652. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,681.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

