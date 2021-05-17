Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $6.66 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.66 or 0.00015249 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $28.68 million and $135,888.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.50 or 0.01095444 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,306,082 coins and its circulating supply is 4,304,868 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

