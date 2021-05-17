VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,666 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,786,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,803,000. Finally, Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.14 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.