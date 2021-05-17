VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,052. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72.

