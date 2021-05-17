VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

