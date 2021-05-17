VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,272,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of MORT stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.