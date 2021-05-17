Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $74,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $301.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.32. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $172.42 and a 52-week high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

