Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

