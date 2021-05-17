Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Coco Enterprises LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.4% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.49. 35,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,739. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25.

