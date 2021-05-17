Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.54. 18,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $152.11 and a 12 month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

