Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,016,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.44. 10,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $152.11 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

