Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.31 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

