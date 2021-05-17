Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

